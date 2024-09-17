Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 7,168 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

