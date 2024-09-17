Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 86,000 Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the second quarter worth $250,000.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NNE stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nano Nuclear Energy

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.