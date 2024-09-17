Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VYM opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.