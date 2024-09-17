Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

