Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 60,011 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.