Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

