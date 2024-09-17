Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $8.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Clarus

Institutional Trading of Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,045,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

