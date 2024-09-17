Clearstead Trust LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 307.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $36.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

