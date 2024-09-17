Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.