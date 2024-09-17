Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $213,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $213,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,956.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock valued at $247,319,596. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after buying an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWAN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

