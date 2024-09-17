CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $299,542.03 and $4.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

