Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Cut by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,124 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9,604.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 321,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,006,000 after acquiring an additional 565,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

