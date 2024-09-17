Compound (COMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.89 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $43.43 or 0.00071415 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $381.42 million and approximately $29.89 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,432.92 or 0.40178886 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,782,978 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,782,978.0925958 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.88845383 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $28,686,324.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

