Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 330.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

