Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in General Mills by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

