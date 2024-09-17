Connors Investor Services Inc. Increases Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of Cryoport worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 76.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Insider Activity

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,363. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

