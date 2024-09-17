Connors Investor Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.21. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

