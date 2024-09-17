Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLBT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

