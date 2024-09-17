Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after acquiring an additional 387,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AXP opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.89. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $262.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.