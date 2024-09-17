Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 4,369 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 240.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.1 %

HealthStream stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $875.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

