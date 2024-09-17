Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.88.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

