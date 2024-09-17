Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 2.7% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in KLA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.80.

Shares of KLAC opened at $736.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $782.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $754.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

