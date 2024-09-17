Contrasting Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $3.66, suggesting a potential upside of 82.09%. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.91%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $172.70 million 4.80 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -5.33 Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.89 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -17.34

This table compares Bitfarms and Bitdeer Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bitdeer Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -62.79% -18.94% -16.08% Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40%

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.