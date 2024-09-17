Contrasting Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) & Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -13.65% -40.28% -5.99% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Century Casinos and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Century Casinos and Murano Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 1 2 0 2.67 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and Murano Global Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $587.39 million 0.13 -$28.20 million ($1.34) -1.82 Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.26 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

Murano Global Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Casinos.

Summary

Murano Global Investments beats Century Casinos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

