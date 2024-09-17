CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,996 shares of company stock worth $2,077,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

CXW stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

