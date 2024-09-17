Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

