Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 13,800 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

EXC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

