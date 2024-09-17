Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 199,245 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 296,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 276,180 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,809,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

