Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 993,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 698,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

