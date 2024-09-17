Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Raised by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,607 shares during the period. Coty accounts for 1.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Coty worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Coty by 1,448.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

