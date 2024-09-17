Count Limited (CUP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 8th

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Count Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Count
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Count
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Count Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Count and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.