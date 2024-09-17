Count Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CUP)

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

