Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,360 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

