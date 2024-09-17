Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

