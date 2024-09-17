Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $239.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

