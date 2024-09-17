Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 655,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 352,406 shares.The stock last traded at $43.03 and had previously closed at $41.95.

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $11,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

