crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $70.45 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $70.45 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 70,618,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,588,745 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 70,554,070.13252826. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99803577 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $7,318,565.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

