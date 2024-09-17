Deanna T. Brady Sells 51,600 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.