Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.78 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $23.89 to $28.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.25 to $30.28 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $782.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,328. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

