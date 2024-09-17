Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Cut by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $394.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.