Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $60,695.63 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00468935 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $65,853.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

