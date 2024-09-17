Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

NYSE:DELL opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

