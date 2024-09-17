Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,509 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average is $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

