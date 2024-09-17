Denali Advisors LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Arch Resources worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.