Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 582.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,287 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 183.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2,689.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 100.7% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TWI opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $598.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Titan International Profile

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.