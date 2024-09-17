Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of HighPeak Energy worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 17,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,805,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,482,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 103,821 shares of company stock worth $1,600,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

