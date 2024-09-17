Denali Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group makes up about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNO opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

