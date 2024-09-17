Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 223.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

