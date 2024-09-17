Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 9,149 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $10,909,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 876,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 211,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,221,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.2 %

NTB stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

See Also

