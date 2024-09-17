Denali Advisors LLC Takes $997,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $9,419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

